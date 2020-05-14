electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ECOR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on electroCore from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of ECOR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. 935,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,158. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.90.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 176,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,504 shares in the company, valued at $146,628.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in electroCore by 134.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 57,748 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 169.9% during the first quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 105.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 23.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

