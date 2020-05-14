Elitium Market Cap Achieves $10.78 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Elitium has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $10.78 million and approximately $94,114.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00010110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.42 or 0.02003935 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00084832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00168905 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,159,826 tokens. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium.

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

