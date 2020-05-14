Ellaism (ELLA) Reaches Market Cap of $14,741.32

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Ellaism has a market cap of $14,741.32 and $22.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.89 or 0.02092587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00064902 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 85.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.