Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Update

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,500 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EARN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 148.5% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 552,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 329,970 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 164.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 197,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 122,455 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 59.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 54,531 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 61.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EARN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 99,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.88. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 36.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.