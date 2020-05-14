Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Update

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,500 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EARN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 148.5% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 552,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 329,970 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 164.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 197,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 122,455 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 59.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 54,531 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 61.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EARN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 99,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.88. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.88.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 36.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
Further Reading: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.