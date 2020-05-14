Employers Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,045 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Employers Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of V opened at $177.09 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

