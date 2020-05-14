Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) CEO Sells $1,618,093.44 in Stock

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 26,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $1,618,093.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,337,478.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Encompass Health Corp has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Several analysts have commented on EHC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Encompass Health from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

