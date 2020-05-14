Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 123.81% and a negative net margin of 58.03%. Energy Focus updated its Q2 2020

IntraDay guidance to EPS.

Energy Focus stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,323. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.09. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

