Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,905,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,327. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $96,802,413.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,884,131 shares of company stock worth $99,893,779. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Enphase Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 44,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 366,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 97,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.