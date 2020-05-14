Ensign Energy Services Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.29) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) – Raymond James boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.34). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.65 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESI. AltaCorp Capital dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$0.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.76.

Shares of TSE:ESI traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,810. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.96.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.73 million.

In related news, Director Norman Murray Edwards bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$620,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,582,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,790,446.35. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$44,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,043,842 shares in the company, valued at C$462,839.54. Insiders bought 2,195,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,605 over the last ninety days.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

