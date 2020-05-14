Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter.

ELA traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $3.28. 154,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,623. Envela has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

