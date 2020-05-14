Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,854 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,493,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,399,000 after acquiring an additional 390,294 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,531,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,032,000 after buying an additional 778,005 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,272,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,709,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,973,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,926,000 after buying an additional 282,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $99,122.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,900 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WH opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WH. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

