Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 449.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OFC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Shares of OFC opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,561.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

