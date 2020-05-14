Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,462 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,462 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 232,959 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 33,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXRT. ValuEngine downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

Shares of NXRT opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.61. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $52.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 68.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Matthew Goetz bought 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,911.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,694.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Dondero bought 94,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,061,045.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,569.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 243,116 shares of company stock worth $7,433,390 and have sold 1,193,776 shares worth $29,987,607. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

