Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,798 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Dril-Quip worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,615,000 after purchasing an additional 122,086 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 801,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 534,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,088,000 after purchasing an additional 192,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 449,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after acquiring an additional 117,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $964.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. G.Research downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

