Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of PC Connection worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PC Connection by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PC Connection by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in PC Connection by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PC Connection by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNXN stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $56.33.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $711.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

