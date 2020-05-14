Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $67.54.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

