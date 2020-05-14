Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of LCI Industries worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 448,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,084,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 324,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $31,201,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,104,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sidoti cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CL King raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

LCII opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.89. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $659.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

