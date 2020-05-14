Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,705 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,471,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,328,000 after buying an additional 5,418,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,843,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,545,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $279,990,000 after buying an additional 1,346,759 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 577,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after buying an additional 483,207 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

