Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLIBA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of GLIBA stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.22. GCI Liberty Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.12.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.79). The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 68.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $200,398.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 765,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,046,733.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $3,592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 867,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,309,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,842 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

