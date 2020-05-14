Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 65,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $278,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,961,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after purchasing an additional 199,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4,568.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 703,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDS opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone & Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

