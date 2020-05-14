Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,357 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 52,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NYSE:FRT opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.