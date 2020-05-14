Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 181.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 27,062 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Luminex worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Luminex by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 132,358 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Luminex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other Luminex news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $939,105.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

LMNX opened at $33.89 on Thursday. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

