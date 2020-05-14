Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,767 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $1,598,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,372 shares of company stock valued at $31,598,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $117.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -133.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average of $124.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

