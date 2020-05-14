Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $165.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.23. Penumbra Inc has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $194.93.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $476,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $1,376,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,848 shares of company stock worth $9,195,180 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.43.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

