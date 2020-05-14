Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYLD. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BYLD opened at $24.99 on Thursday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42.

