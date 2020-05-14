Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,593 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,593 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,408,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,020,000 after purchasing an additional 67,931 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 680,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 235,234 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

LRGF opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.88.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.