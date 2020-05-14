Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,512 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,512 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $103.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $141.39.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

