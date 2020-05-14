Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CEO William Crager Sells 9,092 Shares

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CEO William Crager sold 9,092 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $590,161.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,855,893.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Crager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Envestnet alerts:

On Monday, April 13th, William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $506,262.98.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 257,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,591. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.55 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $87.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.