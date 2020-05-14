Envion (EVN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $753.00

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Envion has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Envion token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Token Store. Envion has a total market cap of $14.78 million and approximately $753.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.17 or 0.01986870 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00084332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00169114 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00039113 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Envion Profile

Envion’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Envion is www.envion.org.

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

