Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $432.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) to report sales of $432.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.70 million to $627.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $547.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth $5,148,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth $177,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NVST opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Envista has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

