eosDAC Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.99 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 159.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $13,461.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eosDAC has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. One eosDAC token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000334 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000145 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

