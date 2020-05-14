ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $1.21. ePlus reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

PLUS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $67.02 on Thursday. ePlus has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde purchased 1,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ePlus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.