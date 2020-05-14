Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Equillium stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.85. 20,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,192. Equillium has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

