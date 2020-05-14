Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rockwell Medical Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50).

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 55.67% and a negative return on equity of 145.57%. The business had revenue of $15.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million.

RMTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 41,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,316. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $136.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

