Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.87). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $111.32. 37,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,643. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.52 and a 200 day moving average of $134.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,503,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,008 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,900,000 after purchasing an additional 489,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,529,000 after buying an additional 127,380 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,332,000 after buying an additional 1,282,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

