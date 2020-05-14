Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Danaher Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Danaher in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

DHR stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.45. 114,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $170.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at $364,542,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,344 shares of company stock valued at $15,789,709 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

