Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 14th (ABTX, ACBI, ACIW, AER, AGYS, AROW, ATAX, BEAT, BLKB, BPFH)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, May 14th:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to a hold rating.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS Inc. is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s consumer brands portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster. It operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia. ViacomCBS Inc., formerly known as CBS Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

