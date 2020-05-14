Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 14th (BLMN, BP, COMM, CYBE, DBVT, DIPGY, DKNG, DMPI, DNLI, DSRLF)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, May 14th:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Datang International Power Generation Co. Ltd. operates as a power producer in the People’s Republic of China. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of power plants, sale of electricity and thermal power, and repair and maintenance of power equipment and power-related technical services. In addition, it engages in the sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid wastes; wholesale and retail of chemical products; and maintenance of chemical power equipment, as well as in construction and mechanical subcontracting. The Company’s major service areas cover the North China Region, such as BTT area, Shanxi Province and Inner Mongolia, etc, the Eastern Coastal Region, such as Zhejiang Province, Fujian Province and Guangdong Province, etc, as well as other provinces and regions such as Yunnan, Chongqing, Ningxia and Qinghai, etc. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase or reorganization. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is involved in developing drug for orphan cancer indications. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

