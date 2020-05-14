Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 14th (AMAT, ARCO, BPTH, CDTX, CRZBY, DBX, DNN, DOCU, DRD, EGLE)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, May 14th:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $133.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

