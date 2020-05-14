Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Gregory L. Gaeddert Acquires 1,000 Shares

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Gregory L. Gaeddert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,250.00.

Shares of EQBK traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.59. 70,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,814. Equity BancShares Inc has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $244.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.38). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Equity BancShares Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Equity BancShares by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQBK shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.