Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Lowered to $56.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,980,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,646,000 after buying an additional 92,147 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 14.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 364,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after buying an additional 46,393 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 12.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,331,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,310,000 after buying an additional 486,376 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

