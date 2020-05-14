Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Director Stephen D. Sautel Purchases 18,000 Shares

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Director Stephen D. Sautel bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,152.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 50,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,471. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 38,522 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,379 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPRT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

