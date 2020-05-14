Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ESTA. BidaskClub raised Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

NASDAQ:ESTA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.12. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $429.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a negative net margin of 48.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

