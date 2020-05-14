Eterbase Coin (XBASE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $180,702.00

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, DDEX, CoinTiger and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $180,702.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00041848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.51 or 0.03470369 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00055004 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030802 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

XBASE is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Escodex, DDEX, CoinTiger, Mercatox, Coinlim, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

