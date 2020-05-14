Ether-1 (ETHO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13,146.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $255,282.20 and approximately $13,146.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00344609 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000896 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009463 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000503 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 47,068,049 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

