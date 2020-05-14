Etherparty (FUEL) Trading Up 5.8% This Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $50,421.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00041887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.56 or 0.03354324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030718 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

