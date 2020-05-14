Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.09. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.