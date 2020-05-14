Eva Cash Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Eva Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly. Eva Cash has a total market cap of $4,461.45 and $137.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded up 86.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00041978 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.79 or 0.03398208 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00054825 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030676 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001805 BTC.

About Eva Cash

Eva Cash is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, EtherFlyer and Coinlim. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

