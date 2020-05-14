Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.10. Everi reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVRI. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of EVRI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.18. 50,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,309. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. Everi has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

In other news, EVP David Lucchese bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,800. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 94.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 1,537.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

