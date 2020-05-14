Evil Coin (EVIL) Price Tops $0.0019

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Evil Coin has a market cap of $40,925.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evil Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Evil Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Evil Coin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000260 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 256.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Evil Coin Coin Profile

EVIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz.

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evil Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evil Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.